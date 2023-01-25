Palash Sen reveals he started wearing his mother's mangalsutra after his dad's death. Here's why

Singer Palash Sen has said that he is very close to his mother and revealed that he started wearing her mangalsutra a few years ago. A mangalsutra is a thread or chain worn by Hindu brides after marriage. In a new interview, Palash also said that he had the 'most fights and disagreements' with his mother. The singer also named his mother the 'number one person' in his life. He also called his mother a 'strong and tough' person. (Also Read | Palash Sen says his success was different from school mate Shah Rukh Khan)

Palash talked about how his mother's journey from Lahore (after partition) to Jammu and Kashmir. He also revealed that she left her home when she was 17 years old to study MBBS. A doctor himself, Palash was born to parents of the same profession.

In an interview with Mashable India, Palash talked about his mother, "She was eight years old when the partition happened. She walked all the way from Lahore to Jammu as an eight-year-old alone taking care of a four-year-old brother. They both walked from across the border to Jammu alone. She was very strong. She went to a school that had only boys because there was no girls' school in J&K at that time. She was 17 when she left her home and did her MBBS in Lucknow."

He also added, "When you are so strong your fundas in life are a little stronger. You are a tougher person. I think because of that there were a lot of disagreements and fights between ma and me. She is the most important person in my life. She had a mangalsutra that she stopped wearing when my papa passed away. I started wearing the mangalsutra. I wear it. I primarily wear it on stage. It's like her blessings are with me all the time. I also wear a Khartoush with that, which I took from Egypt. In that, the names of my parents are there on either side in Egyptian hieroglyphs."

Palash founded his music group Euphoria in Delhi in 1998. The band is known for hit tracks such as Maeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Aana Meri Gully, Ab Naa Jaa, Soneya, Mehfuz and Sone De Maa among others. Palash made his Bollywood acting debut with Filhaal in 2001. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen.

