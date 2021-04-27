Palash Sen reveals the reason behind his distance from Bollywood: 'Our country does not have a music industry'

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen is a known name among Indie music lovers. The band has delivered numerous hit songs over the decades, including their famous song, Maeri. However, the group and the singer has shied away from Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that he has not ventured into Bollywood for he wasn't interested in doing 'ji hazoori'. He added that the country doesn't have a separate music industry but has a film industry and music is a part of it.

Speaking with Times Now Digital, Palash said, "I had no interest in doing jee hazoori of the big wigs from the film industry. I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. I can proudly say that we have always made honest music that touched the lives of people. Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day. Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I have never chased fame and money. I have never craved for glamour. I was always happy being the frontman and leader of a band."

He also criticised the concept of remixes in the industry. "Imagine how creatively starved it makes us look if we have to remix songs from the ’80s and '90s? And that too quite badly and repetitively. Is it that difficult to make a new song? Has the industry run out of new ideas? More than having views, I have questions. Too many of them. Sadly, no one can answer them. Maybe those who can answer are busy looking for another song to remix or destroy," he said.

Earlier this month, Palash was tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he said he had taken his first vaccine shot, followed the necessary protocols, and built his immunity but yet contracted the virus. Although in isolation, he was working on new music.