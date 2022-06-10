Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pankaj Udhas to relive nostalgia at this concert

Going down memory lane and reliving nostalgia is always special
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:49 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

Going down memory lane and reliving nostalgia is always special. And for ghazal veteran Pankaj Udhas, an upcoming concert in the city will be all about reliving his golden days from the past. He will take the stage at the 32-year-old venue Mahakavi Kalidas Natya Mandir in the central suburbs, which holds a special place in his heart. Titled Timeless Pankaj Udhas, the event will celebrate the singer’s four-decade-long career as a musician.

“It was in the early 80s when I started a tradition of doing three concerts in Mumbai, on a weekend, once a year. I remember back then, there weren’t many auditoriums beyond central suburbs. So we (artistes) would feel the need for a venue between Sion and Thane. And in 1990, a beautiful auditorium was built in Mulund called Mahakavi Kalidas Natya Mandir and I released my album Rubayee there. That’s when the venue became a part of my weekend concerts’ tradition and it continues to remain special,” recalls the Padma Shri recipient.

The Chiththi Aayi Hai (Naam, 1986) singer is looking forward to entertaining a full house, comprising 1,200 music aficionados under one roof. What makes the show more special is his return to his much-loved venue after a few years. “Unfortunately, I’ve not performed at the venue for many years now. When I decided to celebrate 40 years of my career, it came to my mind that a concert at Kalidas is a must. I’m looking forward to reliving a lot of nostalgia there,” the 71-year-old ends.

Catch it live!

What: Timeless Pankaj Udhas

When: June 11

Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natya Mandir, Mulund (W)

Timing: 9pm onwards

