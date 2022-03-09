Papon is ‘excited’ to resume international live shows after Omicron wave

After a brief halt due to the surge in Omicron cases, singer Singer Papon has plugged in the live music chord internationally once again. And he is confident that the concert scene will be back with more power soon.

The Bulleya (Sultan, 2016) hitmaker took to the stage in Dubai on March 5, and it was the first time he performed on foreign shores after the slump.

“I had performed in Bangladesh in the first week of December just before the Omicron wave. And this is the first time that I am going international after the wave, and I am really excited about getting back on stage,” Papon tells us.

The 46-year-old, who has also resumed live shows in the country, adds, “Fortunately, we did some in India also. And we always knew that the moment we were back onstage, it’s like we never went away. It’s very difficult for us if we don’t perform live”.

Opening up about the need to go live, the 46-year-old says, “Even if you are performing digitally, getting on stage to perform live is something else. The real blood, sweat and rush with people jumping in front of you with all the vibrations. Everything is very different”.

That’s why the singer is confident that people are ready to throng the concert venues and experience the musical outing. In fact, it will also pave the way for revival of the music industry.

“We will come back with a double impact now. We will be back stronger than before. Because once everything goes down to the floor to the ground, then it’s only upward. When it goes upward, it’s kind of a rebound, which comes with more force,” he says, sharing, “People have been deprived of entertainment for so long, and so have we as artists. Now, we will do everything to try and make it up. So in that process, we will cherish and value it more,” he signs off.