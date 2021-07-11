Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Papon: There is not much work happening in Mumbai right now, I will travel when it resumes
music

Papon: There is not much work happening in Mumbai right now, I will travel when it resumes

Singer Papon talks about staying away from his primary workplace Mumbai, and creating music out of his home.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Singer Papon is currently stationed in his hometown Assam.

Singer Papon has been stationed in his hometown Assam for many months now, away from Mumbai, his primary work place. And yet, he is not perturbed by the uncertainty in that aspect.

“There is not really work happening at the moment. Whenever it happens, I will start travelling again, and my work is actually mostly travel. I do shows, which haven’t happened for long,” he reasons.

The Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, 2015) and Kyon (Barfi!, 2012) singer adds that he had gone back to Assam for some other work but got stuck due to pandemic-led restrictions.

“I thought I had not been home for years, so let me just stay there and do some stuff. There is no point travelling now. I carried my portable music setup. Now, I realise how important it was and how fortunate I am that I can create music,” muses the 45-year-old.

He was also in Goa for five months last year, and actually managed to churn music being there, too, and shot for as many as seven videos.

“But they are all on hold because suddenly everything went so bad. We are waiting for things to come to a state where we are also in a state of mind, apart from looking for oxygen and hospital beds,” says the singer, who released a lot of singles, and presently is working on an Assamese album of his own.

Work going haywire due to the Covid-19 crisis has slowed down things a lot, and Papon is waiting when things restart in Mumbai in full swing.

“I can’t say when, but yes work is there to be released when things are better. However, I am working on music while being here in Assam. I am not sure when or will they get out and get released,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP