Papon: There is not much work happening in Mumbai right now, I will travel when it resumes

Singer Papon has been stationed in his hometown Assam for many months now, away from Mumbai, his primary work place. And yet, he is not perturbed by the uncertainty in that aspect.

“There is not really work happening at the moment. Whenever it happens, I will start travelling again, and my work is actually mostly travel. I do shows, which haven’t happened for long,” he reasons.

The Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, 2015) and Kyon (Barfi!, 2012) singer adds that he had gone back to Assam for some other work but got stuck due to pandemic-led restrictions.

“I thought I had not been home for years, so let me just stay there and do some stuff. There is no point travelling now. I carried my portable music setup. Now, I realise how important it was and how fortunate I am that I can create music,” muses the 45-year-old.

He was also in Goa for five months last year, and actually managed to churn music being there, too, and shot for as many as seven videos.

“But they are all on hold because suddenly everything went so bad. We are waiting for things to come to a state where we are also in a state of mind, apart from looking for oxygen and hospital beds,” says the singer, who released a lot of singles, and presently is working on an Assamese album of his own.

Work going haywire due to the Covid-19 crisis has slowed down things a lot, and Papon is waiting when things restart in Mumbai in full swing.

“I can’t say when, but yes work is there to be released when things are better. However, I am working on music while being here in Assam. I am not sure when or will they get out and get released,” he ends.