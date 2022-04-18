Parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put break-up rumours to rest as they step out for dinner date in Barbados. See pics

Singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted over the weekend in the singer's home country Barbados. The couple has been dealing with unsubstantiaed reports of break-up and infidelity on Rocky's part. But with the new pictures, fans are convinced the rumours are not true. Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, the social media influencer who had first reported about the couple's alleged break-up has since apologised and withdrawn their statement. Also read: Rihanna fans are furious amid claims A$AP Rocky cheated on her with her employee: 'Inhumane to cheat on pregnant woman'

As per reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky flew to Barbados over the weekend after reports claimed the couple was on the verge of a break-up. The couple was spotted at the Barbados airport where Rihanna and her family hugged Rocky. The following day, pictures of the couple heading out for a dinner date in the island nation emerged. To many fans of the couple, these pictures are proof that there is nothing wrong between them and all the reports of a break-up were nothing but nasty rumours.

The rumours began when when a fashion influencer @LOUIS_via_ROMA took to his Twitter account last Thursday to claim that Rihanna had broken up with A$AP Rocky after she found him cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. Amina, a footwear designer, is currently employed at Rihanna's clothing line Fenty. The influencer claimed that Amina and A$AP Rocky were previously in a relationship years ago.

The statement by Amina on her Instagram Stories.

After Amina denied the rumour calling it an unfounded lie, the influencer deleted their original post and instead tweeted an apology. "Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I received...I'd like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my action and for my reckless tweets."

Rihanna and Rocky had announced her pregnancy on January 31. The two have been friends for years but started dating only recently. Rocky revealed their relationship in an interview in May 2021, calling the singer "the love of my life".

