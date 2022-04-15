Rihanna fans are furious amid claims A$AP Rocky cheated on her with her employee: 'Inhumane to cheat on pregnant woman'

Rihanna's fans are furious amid claims that she was cheated on by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is expecting her first child. While some fans are still hoping that the report turns out to be a false rumour, others are angrily slamming A$AP Rocky for his "inhumane" act. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have yet commented on the rumours of cheating or of them breaking up. Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu compliments Rihanna's pregnancy photo shoot, calls her 'legendary'. See post

It all started when a fashion influencer @LOUIS_via_ROMA took to his Twitter account on Thursday to claim that Rihanna has broken up with A$AP Rocky after she found him cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. Amina, a footwear designer, is currently employed at Rihanna's clothing line Fenty. The influencer claimed that Amina and A$AP Rocky were previously in a relationship years ago.

The influencer, who has over 20,000 followers, wrote in a series of tweets, "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label."

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

He added, "ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA. Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week."

His tweets have gone viral since then. While some said they can't believe the claim, citing that Amina has been posting pictures of Rihanna up until a few hours ago, others slammed A$AP Rocky.

One wrote, We’re all human and make mistakes…. But cheating on Rihanna LIKE HOW? #Rihanna," while another tweeted, “Ain’t no way asap cheated on my girl riri”. A third one wrote, “All Rihanna wanted was loyalty A$AP rocky spoiled it all with cheating.”

Me trying to find a valid source that confirms that ASAP rocky actually cheated on Rihanna cuz I don?t believe that rumor #Rihanna #asaprocky : pic.twitter.com/ZqdaeOfL7F — kimi 8th member of bts (@YOURGIRlkimi) April 14, 2022

Another commented, "Cheating on Rihanna ... nobody is safe #cheating #asaprocky #Rihanna." Some fans also said that A$AP Rocky should be slapped like Chris Rock was smacked by Will Smith at the recent Oscars.

Everyone to ASAP Rocky rn#Rihanna pic.twitter.com/38h5UuarmQ — Coach Quentin Quarantino (@60ATED) April 14, 2022

Others said that it was "inhumane" of the rapper to cheat on Rihanna when she is expecting his baby. One wrote, "Lotta peeps are missing the point, it's not because the victim here is #Rihanna but cheating on a woman pregnant with your child is insensitive and inhumane. This is a time that she needs love, utmost care and protection but #asaprocky f**ed it up." Another commented, "It doesn’t matter that she is Rihanna. Cheating is bad enough regardless, but cheating on your pregnant mrs is next level scumbag."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky knew each other for over a decade before they started dating. They were spotted on dinner dates and had a vacation in Barbados in 2020, and finally confirmed the relationship in May 2021. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in January this year.

