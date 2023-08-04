Parikrama’s resolve to foster organ donation awareness

Music today is no longer just a fusion of words, verses and tunes; its reach and mass appeal makes it a befitting medium to drive conversation on pertinent subjects and compel social change. Leveraging this quality of music is the Delhi-based band Parikrama, whose new song aims to increase awareness about organ donation in the country. Additionally, all the band members have pledged their organs in support of the cause.

In the present day, India is facing significant challenges in meeting the demand for organs, with the rate of deceased organ donors standing below one donor per million population. The band aims to bridge this gap with their song Transclucent Night. The video, was out on August 3 which is Indian Organ Donation Day, while the audio launch is scheduled for August 13, which is World Organ Donation Day.

“In our research, we found a big issue — the number of people who pledged organs and the pledges that actually translated to real donations was far, far apart,” points out Subir Malik, founding member and keyboardist of Parikrama.

The video of the song features the band members as well as organ recipients and individuals who’ve pledged their organs. Malik says it was a conscious decision to not cast actors so that the impact stays intact.

“Translucent Night serves as more than just a musical initiative; we hope it becomes a beacon of change in the realm of organ donation advocacy. By leveraging the power of music and storytelling, we hope the song inspires compassion, empathy and a culture of giving, ultimately bridging the gap between the demand for organs and their limited availability in India,” Malik concludes.

