Pasoori beats BTS' Butter, is most Googled song in the world in 2022; Srivalli and Chaand Baaliyan also in top 10

Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ has given a rundown of the biggest trends in search on the popular search engine over the past 11+ months. Across categories, Google has ranked the top 10 searched items, including people, films, news events and many more. It is in the category of the top songs that subcontinental melodies have beaten global hits. Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s viral hit Pasoori has beaten BTS’ Butter to be the most Googled song in the world this year. Two Indian songs have also featured in the top 10. Also read: Brahmastra beats KGF 2, The Kashmir Files and Kantara, is most Googled Indian film of 2022

Pasoori, a Punjabi song sung by Ali and Shae Gill, was released on the 14th season of Coke Studio earlier this year. The song found popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as a trending audio, which led to several covers across the world. The song beat BTS’ Butter despite the band’s immense popularity globally. BTS have another song in the top 10--Dynamite at number. Along with Imagine Dragons (who have Enemy and Believer at the 5th and 6th spots respectively), they are the only group with multiple entries in the list.

Two Indian songs found place in the top 10. Aditya A’s Chaand Baaliyan, which was a viral success like Pasoori, beat several global hits to be at number 3 in the list. Srivalli, the song from last year’s Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise, rounded off the list at number 10. The data from Google mentions Javed Ali as the singer of Srivalli which implies that it is the Hindi version of the song that ranks here. The original Telugu version has been sung by Sid Sriram. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Some surprise entries in the list include Ainsi bas la vida, a 2014 song by French performer Indila, which is at number 8, and Backstreet Boys’ 1997 smash hit Everybody, which finds its way to number 9 a quarter of a century after its release.

