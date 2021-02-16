Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev says that every time he enters his recording studio, he feels equally thrilled no matter what he is going to create. “For me, recording a song is always a thrilling experience. Every time I enter the studio, it’s extremely fun for me regardless of what I am entering the studio for. And when I start making something, I can never tell what the end product would be. I just have a lot of fun,” he says.

Sachdev, who made a name for himself in the Bollywood music industry after winning a National Award for his album in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), says that he wants his audience to always enjoy his music with the same energy that he creates it. The singer-composer is also excited to see what 2021 has in store for all musicians. “I think 2020 was a very important year for a lot of independent musicians. It was probably the biggest year ever when it comes to non-film music and 2021 is going to be a decisive year for how non-film music survives now because now that film music is also going to come back in action, it will be interesting to see how non-film music fares,” he says, adding that he is working on a number of films this year.

As the country is slowly getting back on its feet, any are wondering if the live music scene will soon resume. Sachdev says, “For a musician, performing live is an extremely important part of their career because it is instant gratification because when you sing something live on stage, the audience can immediately react and you can see the response immediately as to whether they like it or not. There is also a lot of preparation that goes into organising a live gig, especially for the gigs that I do, a lot more preparation is required in terms of the lights, sets, animations etc., used. I am very excited to go back to doing live performances. I am still 8-10 months away from doing that but I am excited nonetheless.”