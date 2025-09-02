Pink reveals contracting E. coli while on vacation, sips wine as she shares photo with IV: ‘This is normal'

Singer-songwriter Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, known as Pink, is recovering from a bacterial infection, according to People. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a glimpse of her recovery phase with a photo in which she can be seen resting on a couch hooked up to an IV. Pink shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

"This is all normal and everything is going well," she wrote, adding, "When you go on vacation and have food and E. Coli decides to move into your gut, you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

E. Coli bacteria can cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, according to People.

"Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember," wrote Pink in the caption.

In 2023, the singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that a respiratory infection had caused her to put her Summer Carnival Tour on pause, and she needed to prioritise her health, according to People.

She also postponed other dates of the same tour due to another illness. "Hi, everyone. I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," she said on Instagram at the time. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show," reported People.

Talking about Pink's work front, her first solo studio album, Can't Take Me Home (2000), was released to commercial success. Pink shifted to pop rock with her second studio album, Missundaztood (2001), which sold over 13 million copies.

Pink's third studio album, Try This (2003), earned her second Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance. Billboard also named Pink the 2013 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music and honoured her with the Billboard Icon Award and the Billboard Legend of Live. VH1 ranked her 10th on its list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music.