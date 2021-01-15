Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside her cosy, quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished audiobook

Actor Priyanka Chopra is still in London and working on her multiple, upcoming projects. On Thursday, she gave fans a peek into her work from home life.

She took to Instagram Stories to share videos of how she has created a makeshift setup to record the audiobook version of her upcoming autobiography, Unfinished. She is seen all dressed up in a white blouse, working by herself in a quirky bedroom. The walls are painted in blue with large graffiti-style art. Her bed is seen behind her as she sits on her desk, complete with a mic and other recording paraphernalia.

"This is so hard to do but I am so excited for you to hear this book. The finish line is a day away," she wrote with the video. "So I am almost at the end of recording my audiobook and it's all DIY. Just me, in my room, trying to get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it," she said.

Priyanka also shared a short excerpt from the audiobook on Instagram. "From now on, if I was going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around," she is heard saying in the post. Priyanka's fans are looking forwards to hearing the book in her own voice. "Your voice is like music in my ear," wrote a fan. "Uffffffffff OMG you will kill it," wrote another.

Priyanka is also currently keeping busy with the virtual promotions of her upcoming Netflix movie, The White Tiger. Starring Adarsh Gourav in the lead, it stars her and Rajkummar Rao as the supporting actors. It is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book by the same name and is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The film has been released in select theatres in the US and will start streaming on Netflix from January 22.