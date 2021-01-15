Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice: 'Bandar kya jaane...'

Singer Adnan Sami jumped to the defence of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after someone on Twitter called her overrated. Adnan advised the person to stay silent rather than letting the world know of their stupidity.

The original tweet, shared by user @ikaveri, read, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice." The tweet received more than 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets. Replying to it, Adnan wrote, "Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad (What does the monkey know of the good taste of ginger). ...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!"

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'.

...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021





The person, however, continued tweeting about it. "I'm glad she didn't sing for Umrao Jaan. Till Pakeezah she wasn't that bad for me so I don't mind too much. I'm fond of the OST of both these movies," she said. "Technical genius maybe but aaargh those high notes in her voice are painful," read another tweet.

Since their tweets, 'Lata Mangeshkar' has been trending on Twitter with more than 6,000 tweets, with most of them defending the singer. "How do some depraved a**wipes get attn and a handful of followers ? By abusing someone. Today's target is a living legend Lata Mangeshkar ji. These rascals who can't even croak are speaking ill about her golden voice," read a tweet. "Not liking her voice is one thing (I bet there's some problem in yours ears). But telling that her voice isn't good. Lol Lata Mangeshkar is the best. No singer can even stand in her vicinity," wrote another. Multiple others even shared Lata's most popular songs to prove their point.





Adnan even shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with her sister Asha Bhosle and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan on Instagram. "What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle," he wrote in the caption.

