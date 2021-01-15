Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she once lied to her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and jetted off to Las Vegas without his knowledge. She told him that she was watching a film.
Janhvi said that she took a flight to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, spent the entire day roaming around the city and returned the next morning. She only told Boney of her little deception recently.
During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said, “A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do.”
“Like, yesterday, for the first time, I told my dad that I lied to him and told him that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around and took the flight back in the morning. He didn't know,” she added.
Also read: Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification
Currently, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, in Punjab. The shoot was briefly halted by farmers’ groups but they left after being assured by the crew that she gave no comment against the farmers’ protest near Delhi.
Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film will conclude in March.
Janhvi was last seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light, with several officers claiming that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shares his pics, from 1942 to 2020, with some minor changes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha apologises for controversial Madam Chief Minister poster
- Saying that she had no role in designing it, Richa Chadha has apologised for stereotyping of Dalits in Madam Chief Minister poster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's pic as he plays with his friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan shares precious throwback pic with cousin Farhan Akhtar as they dance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi reveals secret she hid from Boney, Kangana's film lands into controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta shares recreated Koi Mil Gaya song: 'You've danced better than us'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar shoots for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, new videos land online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi throws virtual bash for Instagram followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Author of Queen Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film illegal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney, took a secret trip to Vegas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response
- Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox