Janhvi Kapoor told Boney Kapoor about the deception only recently.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas

Janhvi Kapoor confessed that she once lied to her father, Boney Kapoor, and secretly flew to Las Vegas for a one-day trip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she once lied to her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and jetted off to Las Vegas without his knowledge. She told him that she was watching a film.

Janhvi said that she took a flight to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, spent the entire day roaming around the city and returned the next morning. She only told Boney of her little deception recently.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said, “A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do.”

“Like, yesterday, for the first time, I told my dad that I lied to him and told him that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around and took the flight back in the morning. He didn't know,” she added.

Also read: Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

Currently, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, in Punjab. The shoot was briefly halted by farmers’ groups but they left after being assured by the crew that she gave no comment against the farmers’ protest near Delhi.

Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film will conclude in March.

Janhvi was last seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light, with several officers claiming that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.

