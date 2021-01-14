IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification on reports of refusing treatment
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification on reports of refusing treatment

Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST

October actor Banita Sandhu has issued clarification on the reports that she refused to get treatment at a government hospital in Kolkata, after she tested positive for the coronavirus. In a note shared on Instagram, Banita has said that she was never diagnosed with the disease.

Banita, who arrived in Kolkata in early January to shoot for her film Kavita and Teresa, said she had tested negative in multiple Covid-19 tests, before and after her arrival in India. "I appreciate all the well wishes and concern; however, in spite of what has been published, I am grateful to say I continue to test negative for coronavirus. To clarify some of the misinformation: I flew to Kolkata on the 3rd of January to finish filming Kavita & Teresa. I had two negative COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving. I tested again on arrival and stayed in isolation at the CNCI hospital overnight until my results returned the next day, one a false positive and the other negative," she wrote.


However, when she learned that despite getting a negative result, she would have been made to isolate with two Covid-19 positive patients, she chose shift to a private hospital instead. "I was taken to Beleghata Hospital to carry out more tests. However, after being informed I would be quarantined with two COVID-19 positive patients, I asked to self-isolate in a private facility while I waited to be tested again. At Medica, I continued to produce negative COVID-19 PCR results every two days; on the 11th of January, I was discharged," she wrote.

Banita is still grateful for all that medical workers are doing during the pandemic. "I understand the gravity of the situation and have made every effort to adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of others as well as my own. Also, I'd especially like to thank all the medical staff. I have seen first-hand how tirelessly they are working right now. They are genuine heroes who deserve so much credit for their extraordinary commitment to helping us through these incredibly challenging times. Stay safe everyone," she wrote.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious interview comparing men to plastic bags is viral again, she’s sure of getting trolled

On January 5, health department sources had said that Banita had tested positive and refused to come out of the ambulance alleging that the hospital lacked proper infrastructure. “We had to inform the state secretariat and the health department as she was unwilling to come out of the ambulance and at one point of time, she wanted to leave. The British High Commission was informed as we cannot let her go like this which is against the protocol. We had to inform the police also. They (police personnel) came and surrounded the ambulance so that she cannot leave,” the official had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Banita Sandhu has tested positive for Covid-19.
Banita Sandhu has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

October actor Banita Sandhu refuses to get treated at govt hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, police intervene

By Press Trust of India | Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 10:19 AM IST
October actor Banita Sandhu, who is likely to be infected by the mutant strain of Covid-19, refused to get admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Banita Sandhu says that during such crisis, we must protect our daily wage earners.
Banita Sandhu says that during such crisis, we must protect our daily wage earners.
bollywood

There is a fear of a second wave of Covid-19 in UK, warns October actor Banita Sandhu

By Sangeeta Yadav | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2020 10:01 PM IST
Actor Bamita Sandhu says that while the situation in the UK is improving with the number of cases and deaths falling, people are still being cautious and have moved from a ‘stay at home’ phase to ‘stay alert’ with some relaxations.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
bollywood

Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Author Twinkle Khanna has responded to an old interview of hers in which she joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She, however, fears that the clip might invite a swarm of trolls now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP