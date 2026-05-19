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Punjabi singer Inder Kaur found dead in Ludhiana canal days after alleged kidnapping, police arrest 2

The 29 year-old singer had gone missing on May 13 when she left the house in her car. Her body was found in a canal in Ludhiana, police said.

May 19, 2026 05:57 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The body of Punjabi singer and makeup artist, Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, has been found. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, her body was recovered in a canal in Ludhiana, police said on Tuesday. She had gone missing on May 13.

Inder Kaur found dead

Inder Kaur was allegedly kidnapped a week ago according to her family.

Inder Kaur, alias aka Yashinder Kaur, a resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, had gone missing on May 13 when she left the house in her car, while her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh of the kidnapping. According to the victim’s family, the murder was orchestrated by a Canada-based man whose marriage proposal she had recently rejected.

A police officer said Sukhwinder's father, Pritam Singh and his friend Karamjit Singh have been arrested in this case, while Sukhwinder fled to Canada after allegedly orchestrating the crime.

The body has been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

More details

Inder Kaur was an emerging voice in the Punjabi music industry. She was recognised for her regional music performances and gained social media popularity in the last few years. She was known for songs such as Sone Di Chirhi, Jija, Sohna Lagda, and Desi Sirre Da.

(via inputs from PTI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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