Punjabi singer Inder Kaur found dead in Ludhiana canal days after alleged kidnapping, police arrest 2

The body of Punjabi singer and makeup artist, Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, has been found. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, her body was recovered in a canal in Ludhiana, police said on Tuesday. She had gone missing on May 13.

Inder Kaur found dead

Inder Kaur was allegedly kidnapped a week ago according to her family.

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Inder Kaur, alias aka Yashinder Kaur, a resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, had gone missing on May 13 when she left the house in her car, while her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh of the kidnapping. According to the victim’s family, the murder was orchestrated by a Canada-based man whose marriage proposal she had recently rejected.

A police officer said Sukhwinder's father, Pritam Singh and his friend Karamjit Singh have been arrested in this case, while Sukhwinder fled to Canada after allegedly orchestrating the crime.

The body has been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Inder Kaur who had stepped away from singing five years ago to run a boutique and makeup studio. HT had previously reported that Inder befriended Sukhwinder on Instagram about three years ago, as per her family. While the family was aware of the acquaintance, relations soured after Inder Kaur discovered that Sukhwinder was already married with children. Following this disclosure, she refused to marry him or continue the relationship, which allegedly prompted the suspect to plot her murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inder Kaur who had stepped away from singing five years ago to run a boutique and makeup studio. HT had previously reported that Inder befriended Sukhwinder on Instagram about three years ago, as per her family. While the family was aware of the acquaintance, relations soured after Inder Kaur discovered that Sukhwinder was already married with children. Following this disclosure, she refused to marry him or continue the relationship, which allegedly prompted the suspect to plot her murder. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The family alleged that Sukhwinder travelled from Canada to Punjab via Nepal to execute the crime, hiring two taxis from Moga for the abduction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family alleged that Sukhwinder travelled from Canada to Punjab via Nepal to execute the crime, hiring two taxis from Moga for the abduction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After allegedly killing Inder Kaur near the canal, the suspect reportedly fled back to Canada using the same transit route through Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After allegedly killing Inder Kaur near the canal, the suspect reportedly fled back to Canada using the same transit route through Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

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Inder Kaur was an emerging voice in the Punjabi music industry. She was recognised for her regional music performances and gained social media popularity in the last few years. She was known for songs such as Sone Di Chirhi, Jija, Sohna Lagda, and Desi Sirre Da.

(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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