Punjabi singer Juss accused of copying BTS Jung Kook's Seven and 3D after Behgaya music video sparks fan outrage

Punjabi singer Juss, popularly known for his songs Sunniyan Sunniyan and Tu Jo Mileya, is facing plagiarism allegations after fans spotted striking similarities between his latest music video, Behgaya, released two weeks ago, and BTS member Jung Kook's solo music videos for Seven and 3D. It has quickly snowballed into a online debate, with fans claiming that several visuals are too similar to be brushed off as coincidence. Many have also questioned why neither Juss nor his label has addressed the controversy or acknowledged the alleged inspiration.

Fans point out similarities with Jungkook's music videos

Fans point out similarities between BTS Jung Kook's music videos and Juss' Behgaya.

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Over the last few days, BTS fans began sharing side-by-side clips online, claiming that several moments in the music video looked too similar to Jung Kook's Seven and 3D soon after Behgaya was released, Among the scenes drawing the most attention were a heated argument inside a retro-style restaurant, sequences shot in a laundromat and rain-soaked dance moments. Fans also pointed to similarities in the framing, locations and overall visual style, arguing that the resemblance went beyond a simple creative influence.

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{{^usCountry}} As the comparisons gained traction, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration. Many accused the makers of lifting ideas from Jung Kook's music videos instead of creating something original. One user wrote, “This literally feels like Jungkook's 3D and Seven MVs mixed together with barely anything original added. Did y'all seriously think no one would notice?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the comparisons gained traction, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration. Many accused the makers of lifting ideas from Jung Kook's music videos instead of creating something original. One user wrote, “This literally feels like Jungkook's 3D and Seven MVs mixed together with barely anything original added. Did y'all seriously think no one would notice?” {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan questioned the missing credit, writing, “I don't see Jungkook and his team in the credits ???? THIS IS SOO UNPROFESSIONAL AND MAD DISRESPECTFUL”. Another user wrote, “But??? He didn't even try to hide it."

One user pointed out that seeking inspiration is different from completely copying a concept of a music video. “Bro really thought he could sneak Jungkook's seven and 3D concepts into his MV and we wouldn't notice? 💀😭”

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Several fans also tagged BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, urging the label to take notice of the alleged similarities and, if necessary, pursue legal action. Even the comments on Behgaya music video on YouTube is completely filled with comments about the plagiarism.

About the song Seven and 3D

Back in 2023, as BTS members began to enlist in the South Korean military for their mandatory service, the group’s members started to drop solo music. Jungkook began his solo journey in July 2023 with Seven featuring Latto, and it was an instant global success. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, climbed to No. 3 on the UK's Official Singles Chart, and made history as the first song by an Asian solo artist to top the Billboard chart.

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Keeping the momentum going, the BTS star released his second solo digital single, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, just two months later. While Seven became a record-breaking smash, 3D further cemented Jungkook's place as a solo artist with its sleek pop-R&B sound and visually striking music video, both of which earned widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

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Who is Juss?

JUSS is an Indian Punjabi singer, songwriter and lyricist who made his debut in 2022 with Koi Mere Warga, an emotional ballad. The follow-up track, Safar, further helped him connect with listeners and grow his fan base.

Over the past few years, he has become known for his romantic pop sound and his frequent collaborations with music producer MixSingh. His career reached a new high in 2024 when Suniyan Suniyan turned into a massive viral hit across streaming platforms and social media. The success brought him mainstream attention and was followed by a string of popular releases, including Mera Mann, Tu Jo Mileya, Umraan Lameriyan, DRIPPY, Khulle Aasmaan and Tera Khwab.