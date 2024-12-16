Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa reacts as 3rd show in Himachal gets cancelled: 'We respect all religions'

Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa, who has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments through his song Mera Ki Kasoor, is disheartened as his third show in Himachal Pradesh was cancelled recently. He has extended his apology to everyone who got hurt by his song, saying it was never the intention. Also read: Singles made Ranjit Bawa a singing sensation Ranjit Bawa is the voice behind popular numbers like Jinde meriye, Munda sardara da and Lahore.

Ranjit was scheduled to perform at Red Cross fair at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on December 15. However, his show was cancelled due to protests by multiple bodies, who accused him of hurting Hindu sentiments with his song Mera Ki Kasoor.

Ranjit reacts

The singer took to Instagram stories to share his side of the story, urging the Himachal Pradesh Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene.

“After the cancellation of the Nalagarh show, some people spread hatred, using religion and politics to divide people. I appeal to the Honorable CM of Himachal to intervene as the third show in Himachal was also cancelled last year. Entertainment is meant to unite, but some are using religion to fuel division. We respect all religions, but some people are turning this into a Hindu-Sikh issue," Ranjit singer wrote in Punjabi.

The 35-year-old singer also extended an apology for any offense caused by his song Mera Ki Kasoor.

He added, “Our fans, who have supported us for years, are upset by this. We apologize for any offence caused by the song ‘Mera Ki Kasoor’ and are committed to spreading love and peace. We ask for prayers that hatred ends, and we return with shows soon. Love, peace, Waheguru”.

His Insta story.

Ranjit's song Mera Ki Kasoor was released in 2020. The song talks about the plight of poor in the society, putting light on caste system. He faced multiple FIRs after protests by Hindu groups, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

More about Ranjit Bawa

Ranjit has done his masters in Music Honours from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. His real name is Ranjit Bajwa. It was the song Miti Da Bawa which made him a winner in every youth festival, and got him the name ‘Bawa’. In Season 2 of Voice of Punjab, he was eliminated from the top six. Ranjit’s first song Jatt Di Akal in 2013 went viral on social media. He is the voice behind popular numbers like Jinde Meriye, Munda Sardara Da and Lahore.