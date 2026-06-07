Amritsar, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman on Sunday delivered his first-ever live performance at the Attari border post in Punjab where he paid a musical tribute to the Border Security Force.

Rahman performs at Attari border in tribute to BSF ahead of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' release

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Held during the Beating Retreat ceremony at JCP Stadium, the event was titled "Jai Ho - A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts" and came ahead of the release of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's new film "Main Vaapas Aaunga", a cross border drama which features music by Rahman.

The musician opened the event, which drew thousands of visitors, with his composition "Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare" before moving into songs from "Main Vaapas Aaunga".

"Maskara" was performed by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina, who plays a young man in pre-Partition India in the film.

It was followed by "Ishq Mastana", rendered by Mohit Chauhan alongside singers Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

The event concluded with Rahman's celebrated composition "Maa Tujhe Salaam".

Besides Ali, Rahman and Raina, the event was also attended by the film's producers Ananya Birla of Birla Studios and Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films.

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{{^usCountry}} The team dedicated the film's music album to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team dedicated the film's music album to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ali said the performance was "an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali said the performance was "an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us," he said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us," he said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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"Main Vaapas Aaunga" is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and draws on stories of love and longing from that era.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Raina in the lead roles. Its music is composed by Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, reuniting the trio that previously collaborated on "Rockstar", "Tamasha" and "Amar Singh Chamkila".

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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