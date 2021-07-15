Rahul Vaidya sings Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for Disha Parmar ahead of wedding, watch video

Rahul Vaidya sang for his bride-to-be Disha Parmar as the couple posed for the paparazzi on the occasion of their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Rahul and Disha will tie the knot on Friday, July 16.

In a paparazzi video, singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar, along with a few of her friends, were seen posing for the shutterbugs. Soon, Rahul broke into the popular 90s song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Disha's friends cheered for him and Rahul enjoyed the moment.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, with her friends. (Varinder Chawla)

Disha Parmar wore a red-coloured kurta and a white salwar for her mehendi ceremony, while Rahul was dressed in a light green kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Rahul Vaidya will marry Disha Parmar on July 16, in a private ceremony. The singer confirmed that the guest-list will be limited to close family and friends, because of the pandemic restrictions.

Sharing details of the preparations for their wedding, Rahul Vaidya told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My mother and Disha’s mum will be performing and my parents too will perform on a song. Our wedding on 16th, will be followed by a small function for close friends and family the evening, who I won’t be able to invite for the wedding.”

Rahul Vaidya also talked about their couple hashtag, Dishul. Fans have coined the term for the couple. "The hashtag was fan created and was done with so much love. It is awesome and special. As for attention on the wedding or our relationship, I don’t take it any other way than being happy about it. Celebrities work all their lives for attention, so I never get bothered about the attention on our relationship or wedding. It is the most special day of my life and I am glad that so many people want to know about our special day! It doesn’t pressurise or burdened at all. I never cry about getting attention but yes, at times it gets difficult but that is part and parcel of being a public figure," he said.

While on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday last year. After months of speculation, she said yes and came on the show to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him in February this year.