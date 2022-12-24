Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles jury found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting incident of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion on Friday. The hip-hop star was wounded with bullet fragments in her feet after the attack. Tory could be sentenced to prison for more than 20 years and be deported to Canada. (Also read: Megan Thee Stallion makes Oscars debut in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's figure-hugging thigh-high slit gown: See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jury, made up of seven women and five men, began deliberating on Thursday and reached their verdict a day later. Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, had testified in the trial that Tory had shot her in the foot after an argument broke out between them in an SUV while they driving in the Hollywood Hills in summer 2020. He had reportedly become angry after Megan had allegedly spoke against his musical talent. He had shouted for her to dance as she fled from the scene afterwards. Megan had surgery to remove the embedded bullet fragments from her feet after the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the verdict was announced, Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro stated that “the jury got it right” and said he was “thankful there is justice for Meg.” Meanwhile, Tory's lawyer George Mgdesyan shared that they were “shocked by the verdict.” He added in a statement, “There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

District attorney George Gascón praised Megan for coming forward and testifying after the verdict. He stated, "You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charged trial, which was held over eight days, featured fans of both of Megan and Tory outside and inside the courthouse. The Canadian singer-rapper Tory started out releasing mixtapes in 2009. His latest two music albums have reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old hip-star Megan has hit the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the songs Savage with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021.