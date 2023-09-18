Red Velvet confirms new album release in November, trash disbandment rumours

K-pop group Red Velvet's much-awaited comeback is here! After reports of Red Velvet's comeback started doing rounds on the internet, the group's agency SM Entertainment confirmed the rumours. As per Soompi, their upcoming new album will be out sometime in November 2023. Also read: BLACKPINK delivers phenomenal concert in Seoul, Red Velvet's Seulgi and others attend

Red Velvet comeback

Red Velvet will release their third album in November, after a gap of six years.

SM Entertainment said in a statement, “Red Velvet is preparing a full-length studio album with the goal of [releasing the album in] November.” While the title of the album is yet to be announced, this will be their third studio album. Their last full length album, Perfect Velvet, was released about six years ago, in 2017. However, the latest update finally puts an end to rumours of Red Velvet's disbandment.

The album will mark Red Velvet's return to the music scene after a year. Their last release was The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday, which was released in November last year. However, it was a mini album with the title track Birthday. They had also collaborated with Aespa for SM Town's album 2022 Winter SM Town: SMCU Palace and released the single Beautiful Christmas in December 2022.

Fans react to Red Velvet announcement

Reacting to the news of their comeback, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Finally! Us Red Velvet fans have been waiting so long for them to return.” “The world will be saved in November,” added another. One more tweeted, “Disbandment and comeback news in the same month. The duality.”

Everything about Red Velvet

Red Velvet consists of Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi and Wendy. The group debuted on 1 August in 2014 under SM Entertainment. Initially, it was a our-member line-up with Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. Their first release was the single Happiness. Later in 2015, member Yeri joined the group, following the release of their hit track, Ice Cream Cake.

Ever since then, Red Velvet has earned a place for themselves in the industry and is now regarded as one of the most popular girl groups. Some of their all-time hit songs are Ice Cream Cake, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Pose, Feel My Rhythm, Sunny Side Up and Red Flavour among others.

