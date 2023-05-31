Shaan celebrates friend KK: I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us

Today (May 31) marks the first death anniversary of one of the most popular singers in India – Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK. The Pal and Yaaron hitmaker suffered a heart attack last year during a concert in Kolkata. In an exclusive chat with us, his close friend, singer Shaan, says, “KK and I were like family. So when I heard the news about his death last year, I was in disbelief. I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around. He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us.”

Shaan and KK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaan (Photo: Soumya)

Shaan and KK recorded over 25 songs together. Recalling those days, the 50-year-old says, “We had some of our best times while recording songs together or while performing on stage. KK was very disciplined. He’d be on time and his preparation – for a song recording or stage show – was always on point. We did some great duets together. While some went on to become anthem hits like Dus Bahaane (Dus; 2005), Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001) and It’s The Time To Disco (Kal Ho Naa Ho; 2003), others like Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya (Ghaath; 2000) and Dekho Nashe Mein (Race; 2008) are also memorable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaan says unlike many others in the industry who like to be out there and give glimpses of their lives on social media, KK liked to keep his personal life guarded. “He was not a social person. He was not on WhatsApp or social media. In fact, he wouldn’t even take phone calls while vacationing. He wouldn’t attend parties, as he felt parties mein koi serious conversations nahin hoti. He preferred meeting people one-on-one and having engaging chats. Now that he’s gone, there are so many memories and things he said that I recall. I also realise that a lot of stuff that he’d say casually had such deep meaning. But he’d say it so causally that it didn’t come across as something so meaningful back then,” says the Tanha Dil singer, who started his career as a playback singer in 1999, the same year when KK debuted in Bollywood with Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask if his sudden death acted as an eye-opener for him, and Shaan agrees: “My family insisted I get an MRI done. Thankfully, it was all fine. But his death made me realise that life is so unpredictable. So it’s important to live in the present.”