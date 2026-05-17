Rihanna and A$AP Rocky throw epic birthday bash for their eldest son RZA: Inside slime-filled party for the 4-year-old

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky certainly know how to throw a party! To celebrate their son RZA’s fourth birthday, the couple hosted a fun-filled kiddie bash complete with colourful balloons, an elaborate birthday cake, and a whole lot of slime!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted a grand birthday bash for their son RZA.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Rihanna steals the spotlight at Met Gala 2026, shimmering like a diamond on the red carpet: See pics

According to Page Six, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted the celebration at Sloomoo Institute in Soho – an immersive slime experience in New York City – to mark their eldest son RZA’s birthday with close friends and family. The couple reportedly rented out the entire venue, turning the popular slime museum into the setting for a lively and fun-filled evening.

Inside RZA’s fourth birthday bash

Photos and videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into the many activities and attractions planned for the evening, with the celebrity parents enthusiastically joining in alongside the children. The bash featured custom slime-making stations, interactive installations, and the venue’s iconic “Sloomoo Falls,” where guests could fully immerse themselves in – and get drenched by – cascading slime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rihanna attended the celebration alongside A$AP Rocky and their three children – birthday boy RZA, 2-year-old Riot, and eight-month-old Rocki. No additional A-list celebrities were reportedly present at the intimate gathering. The Diamonds singer arrived in an oversized white T-shirt layered beneath a tan jacket, paired with baggy cargo trousers. She completed the relaxed yet stylish look with oversized sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, white ballet flats, and a brown leather handbag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rihanna attended the celebration alongside A$AP Rocky and their three children – birthday boy RZA, 2-year-old Riot, and eight-month-old Rocki. No additional A-list celebrities were reportedly present at the intimate gathering. The Diamonds singer arrived in an oversized white T-shirt layered beneath a tan jacket, paired with baggy cargo trousers. She completed the relaxed yet stylish look with oversized sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, white ballet flats, and a brown leather handbag. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A$AP Rocky looked dapper in a long camel trench coat layered over a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and shiny black combat boots, completing the outfit with eye-catching jewellery. Meanwhile, photos shared by fan accounts captured Rihanna fully embracing the festivities as she joined the children at the slime waterfall. One image showed the singer standing beside a child wrapped head-to-toe in protective plastic moments before being drenched in slime herself. Additional clips from the party showed guests singing “Happy Birthday” to RZA, along with glimpses of an elaborate colourful slime-themed cake featuring a giant fondant number “4” and “RZA” written across it in bold, vibrant colours.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their kids

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first sparked dating rumours in 2020 after years of collaborating together in the music industry, before making their romance public later that year with a series of loved-up outings. In 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child and soon welcomed their son RZA in May, shortly after shutting down brief breakup rumours.

Rihanna later surprised fans during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance in February 2023 by revealing her second pregnancy, before quietly welcoming their son Riot that August. The singer announced her third pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, and later that year, she and Rocky became parents of three after welcoming their first daughter, Rocki, in September 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON