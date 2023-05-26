Rihanna joins the "Quiet Luxury" trend with a bold statement on TikTok

Global pop icon Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, recently took to TikTok to showcase her love for extravagant accessories in a not-so-quiet manner.

Rihana (Image Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC/GETTY IMAGES)

In her second-ever TikTok video, the fashion and beauty mogul gave fans a glimpse of her unique fashion sense and impeccable taste.

The 38-second video, accompanied by an NSFW soundtrack, focuses on Rihanna's sandal-clad feet, adorned with a delicate pale pedicure and a stunning ankle strap.

But what truly steals the show is the enormous pear-shaped sparkler gracing the middle toe of the ‘Diamonds’ singer's left foot, making a statement that rivals even Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring from Jeff Bezos.

That Toe Ring. (Image Credit: Rihana/ TikTok)

Rihanna effortlessly pairs her eye-catching footwear with a black-and-white feathered ensemble, showcasing her signature style.

With a simple caption that reads "quiet luxury," the 35-year-old actress sparked a frenzy among her fans, who eagerly flooded the comment section to express their awe and opinions.

One follower even confessed, “Rihana rocks a toe ring, so I went out and bought a toe ring.” Others playfully dubbed the moment the start of a "toe ring revolution."

Many expressed their admiration, with comments like "MOTHER" and speculations about a potential engagement announcement. Although wearing an engagement ring on a toe might seem unconventional, Rihanna has always been one to defy expectations.

While Rihanna doesn't need any excuse to flaunt lavish jewelry, hints suggest that she and A$AP Rocky might have secretly tied the knot before their second child's arrival. These clues include a cryptic Instagram post from the Met Gala where she captioned their picture together, “shout outz 2 the bridal party…….here come de bride.”

Known for her affinity for diamonds and jewels, the ‘Lift me up’ performer has consistently showcased her love for luxury accessories.

For instance, during her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, she danced and sang while adorned in over $1 million worth of dazzling bling. Her Met Gala ensemble, a custom red Loewe garment complemented by two matching custom Alaïa coats, was further elevated by a rare 19-carat ruby and diamond ring from BAYCO, exquisite diamond earrings from Messika Jewelry, and a Jacob & Co. timepiece adorned with hundreds of meticulously set diamonds.

