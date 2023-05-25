‘Sorry sorry’: Kim apologises to fans for not live tweeting ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday and apologised to fans for not live tweeting the premiere of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. US socialite Kim Kardashian(AFP)

"Sorry sorry I’m here! Sorry had to pull up to the Blink 182 concert. I did NOT forget about you guys," wrote Kardashian on Twitter.

Kim attended music event of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. She and Kortney were at the event to watch Barker drum with his band, Blink-182.

Kourtney posted a selfie with Kim on her Instagram Stories and captioned it "Look who's together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night." In the photo, Kim is seen showing a peace sign and there appears to be a Kardashians film crew behind the sisters.

Kim shared a video of herself, Kourtney and some friends singing along to Blink-182.

In another photo posted by Kourtney, she is into the arms of her husband, Barker and kissing lovingly.

All this amiability comes in the wake of beef shown between Kim and Kourtney in the previously taped episodes of The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, on Thursday's premier of "The Kardashians" third season, Kim accepted designer Dolce & Gabbana's offer to collaborate on a Kim-centric collection. Notably, the same designers had hosted Kourtney's Italian wedding to Travis some months ago. This drama might bring to the fore the tension between the two sisters.

In teasers for the remainder of the show season, Kourtney is shown as putting accusations on Kim for using her wedding as a business opportunity. Reportedly, Kim made sure to not to use any design used in Kourtney's wedding when working on the collection.