Rihanna wins hearts as she invites paparazzi to pose with her at Mumbai event: ‘Just Queen things’. Watch

On April 24, global pop sensation Rihanna arrived in India, turning heads as she landed in Mumbai for the launch event of Fenty Beauty. A video from the event has now surfaced online, showing her clicking pictures with the paparazzi. Fans can’t stop praising her humble and kind nature.

Rihanna invites a paparazzo take a picture with her

Rihanna poses with paparazzi at an event in India.

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On Friday, Rihanna graced the red carpet at a Mumbai event, looking stunning in a sleek black ensemble. The singer posed for the paparazzi, blushing and smiling as they enthusiastically called out her name. In a heartwarming moment, one of the photographers asked if he could take a picture with her, and Rihanna happily obliged, even inviting him onto the red carpet.

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{{^usCountry}} She was then seen wrapping an arm around the paparazzo’s shoulder as they clicked a photo together. As the picture was taken, more photographers rushed forward hoping for the same moment, leaving Rihanna laughing. The clip quickly went viral online, with fans praising her warm and gracious interaction with the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was then seen wrapping an arm around the paparazzo’s shoulder as they clicked a photo together. As the picture was taken, more photographers rushed forward hoping for the same moment, leaving Rihanna laughing. The clip quickly went viral online, with fans praising her warm and gracious interaction with the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One fan commented, "Queen things." Another wrote, "Sweet respect for her." Another fan said, "Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps." Another comment read, "Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner." Another user wrote, "I really like this—people don’t judge others by their work, not just celebs but normal people too." Another commented, "She’s so humble and lovely, the guy became shy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan commented, "Queen things." Another wrote, "Sweet respect for her." Another fan said, "Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps." Another comment read, "Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner." Another user wrote, "I really like this—people don’t judge others by their work, not just celebs but normal people too." Another commented, "She’s so humble and lovely, the guy became shy." {{/usCountry}}

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Titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, the event marked the inauguration of her beauty line’s latest launch, spotlighting its range of inclusive shades and products. Isha Ambani also attended the event, and the two were seen posing together on the red carpet.

When Rihanna visited India before

This is not Rihanna’s first trip to India. In 2024, she lit up Jamnagar with a stunning performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. She performed some of her biggest hits, including Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things. After her performance, she was seen vibing to the DJ mix. During her visit, Rihanna was also seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to his iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya and with Janhvi Kapoor to Zingat. Her videos quickly went viral.

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She later spoke about her India visit on Instagram Live and said, "I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is that my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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