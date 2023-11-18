RIIZE's Seunghan caught smoking in leaked video sparks debate, ‘someone from his own circle’

RIIZE's Seunghan is again in the online spotlight for the second consecutive day. A recently leaked viral clip shows him smoking a cigarette on the street. Following the leak of the K-pop idol's private video featuring TXT's Soobin, which made waves yesterday, here is the second one. The frequent targeting of the K-pop idol is confusing fans, which is now causing a stir in a number of online forums.

RIIZE's Seunghan leaked video

Seunghan(Instagram)

The Talk Sexy singer has been the target of leaked videos on multiple occasions, but it seems he is being singled out for attacks this time. In the most recent controversy, he commented to Hong Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM in an Instagram live video allegedly from his private social media account. The video also involved TXT’s leader Soobin, however, fans were quick to back the singer stating that they never insulted Eunchae and were only discussing themselves. On November 17, yet another alleged video of the idol smoking in public appeared on social media.

Once again, social media is ablaze with a heated debate. The video briefly surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) before swiftly being removed. However, netizens managed to capture screenshots, escalating the controversy.

Seunghan is no stranger to making headlines for unfavorable reasons. In August, the K-pop idol issued a personal apology in response to the controversy surrounding leaked photos of him and a former girlfriend. The photos were from a hotel.

Nevertheless, this time as well, netizens expressed their disappointment. Some suggested that Seunghan should be more careful within his inner circle, while others criticized him for engaging in such behavior habitually.

“I may not be a RIIZE fan, but I don't support Seunghan leaving the group, haha. From pre-debut kissing photos at a motel to openly criticizing another idol and mentioning a female idol as 'my Eunchae~,' he has quite an eventful history even before his debut“, “i'm so worried for seunghan cos that leaker still walking around free and sm ain't doing shit about it”, “moas might actually be the most sweetest fandom in kpop like they don’t even stan riize but genuinely care for seunghan especially the big soobin accounts like they are making links for him and everything +”