Rock Hall 2023: Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page performs for first time in a decade

Jimmy Page, the founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin made a rare appearance at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 induction ceremony. The 79-year-old musician gave a surprise live performance in honour of his “hero,” Link Wray on Friday evening, November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Page performed Wray's iconic song, Rumble as a tribute to the late American guitarist and songwriter, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Class of 2023. This performance marks Page's first performance in almost 10 years. As he hit the stage, a pre-recorded video message was played before he delivered his guitar rendition of the song.

Jimmy Page performs during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

“‘What is this?’ In those days, there were many guitar instrumentals, but as a 14-year-old kid who could barely play the guitar, it really had an effect on me. The vigor and the strength and the power in it. And you know something else, it was fearless. It was just phenomenal. The essence of cool,” Page was heard recalling in the message. Fred Lincoln “Link” Wray Jr., who died in 2005, was inducted into the Music Influence category. Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, DJ Kool Herc, and The Spinners were also among those inducted into the class of 2023.

Page's surprise performance took the internet by storm after video clips from his live act were shared online. Rock and Roll fans were filled with joy upon seeing him in good health and playing his signature two-neck guitar. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Dear lord that is so good!” Another wrote, “Now there’s a reason to watch!” One Led Zeppelin fan, who hopes for the band's reunion, expressed, “Any one else hope he and plant reunite before its too late?” Yet another user said, “Today I am thankful for Jimmy Page. I got a shock when I saw him…. I never, ever, ever, thought I’d get to see Jimmy live. A god among men. I cried a lot lol. What a f**kin night.”

