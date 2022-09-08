Rock veterans Indus Creed, Pentagram and Parikrama to perform at Independence Rock

Known as the Woodstock of India, Independence Rock is returning to the city after almost a decade. To be held in November, the three-decade-old festival will see 10 seasoned as well as newer bands, including the iconic outfits Indus Creed, Pentagram and Parikrama, enthral rock music aficionados. The two-day concert will take place from November 5 and 6 at Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbaikars enjoying rock music at Independence Rock ( I-Rock ) concert held at Chitrakut ground, Andheri in 2010- (Photo: Prasad Gori/Hindustan Times)

The festival started in 1986 almost as a form of revenge at being disqualified from playing at St Xavier’s college festival Malhar. It went on to become a Mecca for rock fans in the city and was founded by die-hard rock and roll fan Farhad Wadia. He says, “Eight years ago, I moved to the US, so I couldn’t do this every year. But, I always wanted to come back and do this annually. I am glad the new generation of festival goers will get to witness the magic of this festival.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ndus Creed - (L-R) Jai Row Kavi (Drums), Rushad Mistry (Bass), Zubin Balaporia (Keyboards), Uday Benegal (Vocals), Mahesh Tiwaikar (Guitars) (Photo: Kalpak Pathak/Hindustan Times)

Indus Creed frontman Uday Benegal says, “We love playing big rock music to people who dig that kind of sound. That’s why we started making music and that’s why we still do it.”

Band Parikrama performs during the festival "Rush 2" at Indian Institute l Management (IIM) in Ranchi, India (Photo: Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event is like a homecoming of sorts for Parikrama and its founder Subir Malik. Ask if the youth of today resonates with their music and he says, “We have played all across the world. We have younger kids in the front rows, headbanging to our music,” says the 52-year-old.

Rock band PENTAGRAM while launching their new album BLOODYWOOD

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who is also the lead singer for the band Pentagram, says, “The festival has traditionally been the breeding ground for true independent music in India and I hope it regains its place as India’s crucible of new sounds.”

Band As We Keep Searching during their performance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with these stalwarts, newer bands such as Aswekeepsearching, The Bloodywood and Parvaaz, among others, will also be making their debut at the festival. Excited to be performing on these hallowed grounds, the band Aswekeepsearching says, “When we were growing up, Independence Rock was considered the biggest platform for independent bands and musicians. This music festival that has helped shape the foundations of today’s independent music scene. We’re very proud to be a part of it.”