Rubina Dilaik is back at work, shares BTS pics of song shoot with Paras Chhabra: 'Something special coming your way'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has begun working. The actor shared a pictures from the shoot of an upcoming music video with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra.

Sharing a picture from the set, she wrote: "Happy to be back...... something #special coming your way......@vyrloriginals @parasvchhabrra @poojasinghgujral." The picture showed her in the company of Paras and other team members as they checked out the monitor after a shot. She is dressed in a floral blue pleated skirt paired with a white top, while Paras is casually dressed in a black shirt and pair of jeans.

Rubina shared another picture as Instagram Stories in which she is dressed as a newly wed with red bangles n her wrists. She has her hand on Paras's cheek as they posed together. She added no caption with it.

Paras, meanwhile, also shared pictures on his page. He is seen in a white shirt, playing a tune on a piano. Sharing it, he wrote in Hindi: "Sharif hum nahin, humari aadatein hain (I am not honourable but my manners are)." He also shared some BTS pictures and video clips.

The makers of the music video, VYRL Originals, also shared a picture and revealed: "#exclusive something super-special is coming up with @rubinadilaik, @parasvchhabrra & @aseeskaurmusic real soon! Stay Tuned."

A video clip showing Rubina getting ready for a shot as Paras sits close by was also shared online. It also shows her getting off her vanity van.

Paras was one of the prominent contestants on Bigg Boss 13 where his relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma became a talking point. A year later, he entered Bigg Boss 14 as a supporter for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rubina was a top contender for the title and, in the end, walked away with it too.

