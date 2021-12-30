Sachin-Jigar: Now artistes have to understand they can’t depend on a chance from Bollywood

The music industry too has been heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic and music duo, Sachin-Jigar acknowledge that. But they also feel that the last two years have made artistes realise that they need to be self sufficient.

Sachin Sanghvi shares that he understands the gravity of the pandemic given that he also contracted Covid, but it gave him a lot of time to re evaluate.

“It has been a good time for artistes to understand that they cannot now depend on films and chance from Bollywood. Everybody has got to do their bit and find their sunshine. The world stage has come on your smart phones. We are now living in such times that every artiste has a chance to become as popular as a film star. It is a wonderful time to be a musician,” he explains.

Talking about how the pandemic unfolded for them and impacted their work, Jigar Saraiya says that they made the full album of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui while in lockdown.

“We both have always been in studio making music but the pandemic brought out a new side of music making from home. The album was made totally online, we were recording and sharing with Abhishek Kapoor (director) and that is how it all happened. We only met once before the start of shoot,” he adds.

Looking back at 2021, the music duo calls it a very fulfilling year in terms of their work and Jigar says that they catered to both the masses and the critics side of the audience.

“With Roohi, Shiddat, Bhoot Police, we were pretty massy with what we did. With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui we struck a balance between masses and critics. We could balance out both sides of the music space. Also, we are happy that we got to be a part of Roohi which was one of the first films to release in between the first and second wave of the pandemic and we began a new chapter of theatrical release with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We will always remember that our films released during this time,” Jigar adds.

As for 2022, they have their calendar jam-packed already. “We have Dasvi, a big one with Bhediya. Then we have done four Gujarati films. We are also doing two web shows. But what we are most excited about is our independent music. We had great fun creating all this music,” Sachin ends.