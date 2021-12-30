Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sachin-Jigar: Now artistes have to understand they can’t depend on a chance from Bollywood
music

Sachin-Jigar: Now artistes have to understand they can’t depend on a chance from Bollywood

Music composer Sachin Jigar talk about how the world has become a smaller place,and more chances are available to musicians.
Music composers Sachin- Jigar are next composing music for films such as Dasvi and Bhediya.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:19 AM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

The music industry too has been heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic and music duo, Sachin-Jigar acknowledge that. But they also feel that the last two years have made artistes realise that they need to be self sufficient.

Sachin Sanghvi shares that he understands the gravity of the pandemic given that he also contracted Covid, but it gave him a lot of time to re evaluate.

“It has been a good time for artistes to understand that they cannot now depend on films and chance from Bollywood. Everybody has got to do their bit and find their sunshine. The world stage has come on your smart phones. We are now living in such times that every artiste has a chance to become as popular as a film star. It is a wonderful time to be a musician,” he explains.

Talking about how the pandemic unfolded for them and impacted their work, Jigar Saraiya says that they made the full album of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui while in lockdown.

RELATED STORIES

“We both have always been in studio making music but the pandemic brought out a new side of music making from home. The album was made totally online, we were recording and sharing with Abhishek Kapoor (director) and that is how it all happened. We only met once before the start of shoot,” he adds.

Looking back at 2021, the music duo calls it a very fulfilling year in terms of their work and Jigar says that they catered to both the masses and the critics side of the audience.

“With Roohi, Shiddat, Bhoot Police, we were pretty massy with what we did. With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui we struck a balance between masses and critics. We could balance out both sides of the music space. Also, we are happy that we got to be a part of Roohi which was one of the first films to release in between the first and second wave of the pandemic and we began a new chapter of theatrical release with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We will always remember that our films released during this time,” Jigar adds.

As for 2022, they have their calendar jam-packed already. “We have Dasvi, a big one with Bhediya. Then we have done four Gujarati films. We are also doing two web shows. But what we are most excited about is our independent music. We had great fun creating all this music,” Sachin ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP