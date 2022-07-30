Sameer Anjaan: The music industry is dead, new music composers are not doing their best

Renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan is happy and content with his brand new song titled Aa Bhi Jaa amid the ongoing remix culture in the music scene. Starring Rajniesh Duggal and Rozlyn Khan, the music video is directed by Prini Siddhant Madhav and sung by Farhan Sabri. Read more: 3,524 songs, 650 films, 1 world record, meet lyricist Sameer Anjaan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reflecting upon the response to Aa Bhi Jaa, Sameer Anjaan told Hindustan Times, “Whoever listened to the song has liked it. It has been very well shot. Single songs are going to be a trend in the market because I think that the music industry has totally finished right now. I can see the result after releasing the music for films, the music is nowhere. I think this is the right time to work on single songs. People are appreciating our song.” Also read:

Sameer Anjaan penned the lyrics of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track. When asked about taking inspiration for songs, he quipped, “Aa Bhi Jaa is not inspired by any old or new song. It’s a visually appealing song. While one can not stop recreational songs, it has no future. It’s like junk food. It works only because those songs are already connected to the audience. I think newer music composers are not going to give their 100% freedom to create their own stuff. They are pressured by the producing company and others. Producers are also not very keen to put hard work into songs. This is why this trend of remixes is moving. But it will not sustain for long.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“90% of recreated songs are mine only. You just name it, every second song is mine. Why did the new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song work? It had to because most of the 90s songs are mine,” the 64-years-old singer added. He believes the concept of single songs will soon gain popularity in India, just like in the western world.

Sameer was also close to Bhupinder Singh who died on July 18. Reminiscing the Do Deewane Shahar Mein singer, he shared, “I got to know about Bhupinder’s death after some journalist called. He was not well. I was aware that he had some issues with his health. It was expected that something would happen to him soon. He was serious. He suffered for a long time. No doubt he was one of the finest singers and he has got a totally different kind of voice. I am lucky that he sang 1 or 2 songs of mine also. He was a very nice person and a very good musician also. He played the instrument very well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities....view detail