Sanjay Gupta says every Bollywood superhit song from 20 years ago has been remixed: ‘What will they remix in 2046?’

A few days ago, the remix of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released. It is an iconic song from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 that featured actors Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. On Monday, a remix of Ucha Lamba Kad has been released by the makers of Welcome to the Jungle. The recreated version brings back Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's iconic song from Welcome. (Also read: Internet disappointed with Varun Dhawan's Chunnari Chunnari remake: ‘Ruined another iconic song’)

What Sanjay Gupta said

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in a still from Chunnari Chunnari (left), Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani from Ucha Lamba Kad forever.

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who often takes to his X account to share his opinions on Bollywood, celebrities, and recent releases, has expressed concern about the number of remixes released in recent times. He wrote in a new post, “Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?”

Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released.

My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the post, an X user commented, “Totally agree with you on this…there used to be importance of creating good songs for the film but now it’s nothing but just nostalgia baiting… everybody is just recreating old hits.” A comment read, “By 2046? We'll either be stuck in an endless loop of AI-polished remixes of remixes, or someone’s finally gonna have the balls to bet on fresh melodies again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the post, an X user commented, “Totally agree with you on this…there used to be importance of creating good songs for the film but now it’s nothing but just nostalgia baiting… everybody is just recreating old hits.” A comment read, “By 2046? We'll either be stuck in an endless loop of AI-polished remixes of remixes, or someone’s finally gonna have the balls to bet on fresh melodies again.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, Sanjay said, “Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, Sanjay said, “Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months.” {{/usCountry}}

Hypothetical but important:

Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes.

Original ideas only.

What happens?

A) Best era of Indian cinema begins.

B) Industry collapses in 6 months. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

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Reacting to this post, a user answered, “Given the state of creativity of filmmakers nowadays, I'll go with option B.” Another said, “If the budgets are reduced it will be A so that you can take enough chances to understand the market. If you spend crazy money it will run out fast and things could collapse.”

Recently, Salman Khan took a lighthearted dig at Varun for remaking many of his songs. At the David Dhawan Film Festival last week, Salman jokingly told the crowd about Varun Dhawan, “Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya (He stole another song of mine),” referring to the recreation of one of his iconic songs. The playful remark left Varun blushing and in stitches. “Bahi rehne do (please stop it, brother),” Varun was seen telling Salman.

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In the past, Varun has appeared in other recreated versions of Salman Khan’s popular tracks, including Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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