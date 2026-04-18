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Scorpions’ ‘Coming Home’ India tour cancelled due to medical concerns, tickets to be refunded

Scorpions’ ‘Coming Home’ India tour cancelled due to medical concerns, tickets to be refunded

Apr 18, 2026 12:26 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, German hard rock band Scorpions, known for hit tracks such as "Wind of Change" and "Blackout", has cancelled its shows in India due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members".

Scorpions’ ‘Coming Home’ India tour cancelled due to medical concerns, tickets to be refunded

The band, which was founded in Hanover in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, was set to perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

The "Coming Home" India Tour was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

The organisers shared an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of the shows on Saturday.

"We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members," read the note in the post.

"We have great memories from playing in India almost 20 years ago. We played in Shillong, Mumbai… and we're going to play again in those cities this time around. The audience is fantastic, it's a rock audience and we have best memories. And now, since it's such a long time ago, we expect to play to a new generation also because it's almost 20 years ago and it's time for us to come back now," Jabs told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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