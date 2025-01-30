Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs never stopped abusing, prosecutors argue

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing mounting allegations of abuse that persisted even as he promoted his so-called ‘Love Era.’ Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious abuse allegations, revealed through a lawsuit and a resurfaced video. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prosecutors argue that Combs' abusive behaviour never ceased, even during promoting his newfound name to ‘Sean Love Combs’. The music mogul posted his new driver's license on Instagram, “Look what I just got in the mail today. IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” after changing his name.

Prosecutors claim he contacted a potential government witness 58 times over four days, which was later classified as possible witness tampering.

However, Diddy's legal team repeatedly insisted the music mogul had changed and deserved to be released on bond. But those close to his world tell a different story. “It’s b**ls**t,” a sex worker told Radar Online who claimed to have participated in Combs’ infamous ‘freak-offs.’ “He's not reformed. He just wanted to get out of jail. He's the same person.”

Diddy's alleged of drug use and abuse surface in docuseries

On the night of his arrest, authorities discovered a woman waiting in his $7,000-a-night New York hotel suite, allegedly supplying him with illegal drugs. Prosecutors also found multiple bags of a pink powder resembling stimulants that had previously tested positive for ecstasy and other substances.

Notably, during his final months before the arrest, Diddy allegedly continued to manipulate and intimidate those around him. He was reportedly pressuring another woman to travel to New York, leading her to believe he was trying to keep her silent about their four-year relationship.

Law enforcement has also noticed a pattern of abuse dating back to his college years, with more than a dozen new accusers coming forward. These individuals claim Combs physically assaulted, drugged, and sexually abused them between 2016 and 2024.

These horrendous allegations were detailed in The Fall of Diddy, a two-night docuseries produced in partnership with Rolling Stone Films, which premiered on ID and Max.

“When I watched that apology video, I knew he was lying because I knew what I experienced in 2021, five years later,” actress and model Kat Pasion, one of Combs' accusers, spoke out in the documentary.