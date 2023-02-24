Selena Gomez adds fuel to feud with Hailey Bieber; likes ‘mean girls' Hailey videos, supports BFF Taylor Swift

The feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber over the eyebrow drama just got a wild update. Selena jumped on to an old video that resurfaced on TikTok to defend her 'best friend' Taylor Swift after Hailey Bieber is seen gagging at the mention of her name. (Also read: Did Kylie Jenner mock Selena Gomez's eyebrows? Here's what she says about the rumours)

The drama began when singer Selena Gomez recently posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows. Kylie then clarified after Twitter blew up with many slamming Kylie and Hailey for being unnecessarily mean to the Only Murders In The Building star, saying: "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Selena also wrote back directly under her comment: "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Meanwhile, Pop Crave posted on Twitter about the new update about the ongoing feud. Selena has now made her way into the comments of a resurfaced clip that features Hailey gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift's name. Selena wrote: "So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game." Twitter users reacted to this ongoing drama with surprise. A comment read, "This is just getting worse... I love it. Another user wrote, "this is so embarrassing."

Hailey Bieber, who is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, has not commented anything on the matter so far. Meanwhile, Selena has commented on a TikTok video that have claimed that she has been targeted by "mean girls" and how it shows “disgusting, despicable behavior from the nepo babies,” who are struggling for attention.

In the documentary My Mind and Me, Selena Gomez had said that her breakup with Justin was the “best thing” to have happened to her. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.” she said.

