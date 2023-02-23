Did Kylie Jenner mock Selena Gomez's eyebrows? Here's what she says about the rumours

Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence on the speculation that she and Hailey Bieber have thrown shade on Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. It all started when singer Selena Gomez recently posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows. (Also read: Selena Gomez rumoured to be ‘casually dating’ The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart)

This sent many users on Twitter to slam both Kylie and Hailey, with Hailey's name trending on the microblogging site too. Users noted that Hailey (who is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber) and Kylie were mean to Selena without any reason, and posted a range of comments that ranged from, "Kylie jenner and hailey bieber, a mother and a wife bullying Selena Gomez is so ‘highschool bully’ behavior," to "this was an accident? You are just mean."

It was not long when Kylie responded to the backlash and commented on one of the TikTok videos to write "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." The TikTok video on which she commented made a theory that Hailey Bieber was clearly trying to say that saying Selena deserved the recent body shaming incident after her appearance at the Golden Globes. Shortly after, Selena Gomez responded directly to her comment and wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

This rumoured feud over eyebrows comes in quick succession after Selena Gomez claimed her position back to being the most followed woman on Instagram. The Only Murders In The Building star now has 381 million followers. With this, she has officially beaten Kylie Jenner, who now has 380 million followers on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON