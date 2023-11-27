SEVENTEEN's Dino releases first solo mixtape Wait | Watch

Dino, a member of the South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, released the much-awaited music video for his debut solo mixtape Wait on November 27 at 6 p.m.

With a charismatic video that has his fans delighted with his talent, Dino pleads with his lover to not ask him to wait to fall completely in love. The singer has written and composed the trending track all by himself.

With scenic transitions, wide-ranging melodies and a powerful choreography the song is a beautiful blend of genres and sounds.

The release of ‘Wait’ marks Dino's departure from the 13-member boy band's collective identity, allowing him to carve out a musical identity that displays his best musical talents.

The music video was released on HYBE's official YouTube channel and has been liked by 104K viewers as of now. Watch it below:

WAIT: Social Media Reaction

The music video with Dino's vocals and visuals has been receiving loads of praise and appreciation from fans worldwide.

"not even saying this is biased as someone who stans dino, but i genuinely think "wait" is one of the best songs released this year, down to the concept, the music composed & lyrics by him, the choreography, dino's energy & the overall vibe.

DINO WAIT NOW SERVING," wrote a fan on X.

"from a kid that know his not good at singing but keep learning and improving.. here we are now listening to him sound so good while having so much control and can play around with his vocal 🥹

we are so proud of you dino ~ 🍀" appreciated another.

SEVENTEEN: Upcoming activities

After expressing their wish for their own Youth Over Flowers series on The Game Caterers 2 set, the band is finally getting it. hen Hoshi's accidental spoiler during a live session hinted at the show, Let's go together on NANA TOUR with Seventeen, later confirmed by producer Na Young Seok. Now, the much-awaited show is all set to premiere on January 5, 2024.

