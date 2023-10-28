‘Shake it off’: Taylor Swift slams critics judging her for ‘dating like a normal young woman’

American pop sensation Taylor Swift, recently released her version of her 2014 album ‘1989.’ In the liner notes of the album, the singer reflected on the “intensity and relentlessness” of scrutiny in her earlier career.

“The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them,” wrote Taylor.

The pop star wrote that she “decided to completely reinvent” herself at 24 years old before describing how she felt about the public and media comments on her relationships.

“You see — in the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today. The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.”

In this week's liner notes, she wrote that she swore off doing “anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian Era,”

Then, she addressed her famous “squad” of female friends, which made the fans to speculate that the icon could be queer, which she has never stated she is.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right?” wrote the singer-songwriter.

“I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

She added that “everyone has something to say” about her behaviour and acknowledged that “they always will.”

Then, the iconic music legend referenced to most famous tunes writing, “I learned lessons, paid prices, and tried to ... don’t say it ... don’t say it ... I’m sorry, I have to say it ... shake it off,”

Taylor's version of 1989, has 21 tracks that her fans have deemed as the ‘pop bible.’