Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello spotted kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

After rumours of them rekindling their romance, singers Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were seen attending Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour concert together at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend. Fans spotted the duo during the concert and shared pictures of them on social media which quickly became viral. (Also read: Taylor Swift kisses rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy on day off from Eras tour: Report)

Rekindling romance?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted together at Taylor Swift's concert.(Twitter)

Last month, fans went into a meltdown when Shawn and Camilla were seen dancing, hugging one another and later sharing a kiss at the Coachella music festival in California. Now, new pictures from the Taylor Swift concert have only fueled the relationship rumours with the duo who were seen in close proximity with each other.

Insider tells they were spotted kissing

A video from the concert also showed Shawn and Camilla enjoying Taylor Swift's song Lover, with Shawn even kissing Camilla's cheek. Shawn was spotted in an off-white T-shirt and blue jeans while Camilla opted for black top and colourful pants for their night out together. An insider told Page Six, “At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him... He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder."

Shawn and Camila dated for more than two years before announcing their breakup over Instagram in November 2021. In a joint statement that the duo put up on their Instagram Stories, they had stated, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends...We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The note was signed off with three red heart emojis and “Camila and Shawn.”

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were not the only celebrities who were spotted at the Taylor Swift concert. In the recent few shows, Nicole Kidman with husband Keith Urban, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, Phoebe Bridgers and Lin-Manuel Miranda have also made appearances.

