Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai', watch video

Punjabi star and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's new offering, a music video with Badshah, is out. She has shared snippets on her Instagram page. Titled Fly, the song has been written by Badshah while the music is composed by D Soldierz.

The video opens with Shehnaaz coming out of a car, covered with snow, as Badshah and Amit Uchana watch her. They are then seen romancing around snow-covered landscape through the song. Shehnaaz is also seen in a traditional Kashmiri attire in the song.

Shehnaaz Gill in a still from Fly.

The lyrics seem to be paying tribute to Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 stint. During her journey on Salman Khan's reality show, Shehnaaz was often known to flip sides and was both praised and criticised for it during the show. The song has these lines: "Assi karde ne flip, flip, saare karde ne copy (I flip, everyone copies)."

The song, otherwise, has some weird lines. For example, Shehnaaz is praised with these lines: "Thodi Indian thodi Thai lagti.”

Shehnaaz went to Kashmir to shoot for the music video. Announcing her collaboration with Badshah for the music video, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram last month: "Coming soon @badboyshah @theuchana can’t wait #kashmir." She also posted a video with him from valley.

Shehnaaz has another interesting project at hand - she will soon be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in a Punjabi film. The film will also star another popular Punjabi actor, Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz is currently shooting for the film in Canada. Diljit announced the new film, Honsla Rakh, in February.

In a recent live chat, Shehnaaz shared with her fans that it was her dream to work with Badshah and Diljit. Shehnaaz even joked that she can even think of retirement, with her dreams of working with the Punjabi stars already fulfilled.