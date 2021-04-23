Home / Entertainment / Music / Shravan Rathore of Nadeem-Shravan duo dies of Covid-19 related complications
Shravan Rathore of Nadeem-Shravan duo dies of Covid-19 related complications

Days after he was admitted in a Mumbai hospital, Shravan Rathore, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, died Thursday night. His son confirmed the music composer died due to Covid-19 related complications.
By HT Entertainment Desk
APR 23, 2021
Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan had tested positive for Covid-19.

Music composer Shravan Rathore, of popular musician duo Nadeem-Shravan, died on Thursday night. He died due to Covid-19 related complications, his son Sanjeev Rathore said.

Shravan was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last in the hospital. "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," his son told PTI.

On Monday, Sanjeev had confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis and said, "Yes, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him,” he had said.

Singer Sheray Ghoshal wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Shravan ji of #NadeemShravan due to #covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90’s. prayers with the family."

Ehsaan Noorani also posted, "Sad to hear the news of the demise of #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan my condolences to his family ..."

In partnership with Nadeem, Shravan delivered several musical hits in the 90s. This includes music for movies like Aashiqui, Saajan, Sirf Tum, Sadak and Dilwale.

