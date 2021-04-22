Varun Dhawan shares Malaika Arora's yoga video, says the exercises helped him recover from Covid-19

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and has now fully recovered, revealed that he used to practice breathing exercises and they were quite helpful in the recovery process. Varun shared Malaika Arora's yoga video advocating these breathing exercises.

Sharing a video, he wrote, "These were the same breathing exercises I also used when I had covid, very useful." Varun had been diagnosed with coronavirus last year in December, when he was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

A screenshot of Varun's post.

Earlier in the day, Varun wrote a thank you note for the crew of Bhediya. Bhediya team recently returned from Arunachal Pradesh where they shot for the film. "#bhediya Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH . @harjeetsphotography," he wrote.

Director Amar Kaushik responded with, "@varundvn , it was great knowing you and working with you. You are a rockstar! Khelte khelte Bhediya banane mein bahut maza aaya (Had fun making Bhediya)."

Sharing a screenshot of his video call with his friends, Varun had informed fans about his coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post. “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u," he wrote.

His co-star from the film, Neetu Kapoor and director Raaj Mehta also tested positive for coronavirus.

