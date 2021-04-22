The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer drops online, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to solve terror story

The trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released on Thursday and gave the audience a preview of a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to play the role of real-life paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren.

The story spins around a fight for the soul of a young boy and then takes the Warrens beyond anything they had ever seen before. According to the official synopsis, it is "one of the most sensational cases from their files". Directed by Michael Chaves, the film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

The movie has been produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring films. This is the seventh film in The Conjuring franchise. Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros. Pictures wrote, "The demonic case that shocked America. #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and @HBOMax June 4."

The Conjuring Universe includes the first two Conjuring films, as well as Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home. In The Conjuring, a family of five begins experiencing sinister happenings after moving into a 150-year-old lake house on Rhode Island and seek the help of Ed and Lorraine.

Vera essayed Lorraine and Patrick played the role of Ed in The Conjuring. The film was a hit at the global box office and a follow-up, released in 2016, was an equally big hit.

During their 61 years of marriage, the Warrens investigated over 10,000 cases in the US and abroad. They wrote about their experiences as well as their success in paranormal cases. led to the creation of a shared horror universe, which also includes the Annabelle series and two spin-offs -- The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

