The Conjuring to Hush, do you dare to watch these horror films alone during lockdown?

hollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 16:55 IST

As the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation, everyone is forced to stay home during an unprecedented 21-day lockdown. Millions could be isolated in their homes for weeks on end, as the government considers extending the restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are alone during the lockdown and feeling like a daredevil, why not curl up on the sofa and watch a film that will scare the living daylights out of you? Spine of steel or not, you might not be able to sleep, if you end up watching these horror films by yourself.

1. A Quiet Place

Silence has never been so suffocating. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is the survival story of a family in a post-apocalyptic world where blind monsters lurk in the shadows, waiting to pounce at the slightest sound. Starring Krasinski alongside his wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, the film evokes a visceral response from the viewers and keeps them in a hyper-alert state of excitement, just like the protagonists.

You can watch A Quiet Place on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Hush

With a lockdown in place, what is scarier than the thought of someone breaking into your home with malevolence on their mind? Home invasion horror films cash in on this very real terror of your safe space being violated, making this perhaps the most chilling sub-genre to watch alone.

Also read: Survive the lockdown with these 5 overlooked films that deserve your attention

Mike Flanagan’s Hush is a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a deaf mystery writer with heightened senses and a sadistic masked intruder who derives as much pleasure from taunting her as he does from physical violence. The stellar performances and unwavering tension makes this taut thriller stand out.

You can watch Hush on Netflix.

3. Train To Busan

Yeon Sang-ho’s deceptively simple Train To Busan revolves around a zombie outbreak on a bullet train. The South Korean horror-thriller, which smashed box office records and became a worldwide phenomenon, is as much a stirring tale with a dash of commentary on class struggle as it is a gory massacre.

You can watch Train To Busan on Netflix.

4. The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name is widely regarded as one of the greatest films in its genre. Jack Nicholson plays an aspiring writer who gets a temp job as the caretaker of the vast Overlook Hotel that is closed for the winter. As he moves into the hotel with his wife and psychic son, its terrible past (the previous caretaker slaughtered his family and himself) threatens to drive him to the edge of sanity.

You can watch The Shining on Netflix.

5. The Conjuring

Though James Wan’s The Conjuring was followed by a series of uninspired sequels and spin-offs, the original does old school horror right. As a family of five begins experiencing sinister happenings after moving into a 150-year-old lake house on Rhode Island, they seek the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Without giving any spoilers, we can assure you that the mere sound of a clap will send shivers down your spine after watching this film.

You can watch The Conjuring on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more