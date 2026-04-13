Shreya Ghoshal sings Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar, pays heartwarming tribute to Asha Bhosle during London concert. Watch

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 after suffering multiple organ failure. Her sudden death left the entire entertainment and music industry in shock. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is currently busy with her Unstoppable World Tour, paid a heartfelt tribute to Asha at her recent concert.

Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to Asha Bhosle during her London concert

Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to Asha Bhosle.

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During her recent concert at The O2 in London, Shreya paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. With photographs of the late singer displayed in the background, Shreya performed some of Asha’s iconic songs, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. The video showed the audience singing along, cheering, and hooting as Shreya performed live on stage.

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{{^usCountry}} The internet also showered love on Shreya. One of the comments read, "She is the only elite singer who can resonate with Lata ji and Asha ji." Another wrote, "Only she can do justice to both Lata ji and Asha ji." Another comment read, "Petition to release the unplugged version of this song by her on Spotify." Another fan wrote, "This is so beautiful." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet also showered love on Shreya. One of the comments read, "She is the only elite singer who can resonate with Lata ji and Asha ji." Another wrote, "Only she can do justice to both Lata ji and Asha ji." Another comment read, "Petition to release the unplugged version of this song by her on Spotify." Another fan wrote, "This is so beautiful." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shreya also mourned the death of the legendary singer and penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering her. She shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and wrote, "Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya also mourned the death of the legendary singer and penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering her. She shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and wrote, "Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could." {{/usCountry}}

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The note further read, "For so many of us, she wasn’t just an inspiration… she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade."

About Asha Bhosle’s death

The iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. She had reportedly been dealing with health issues for some time and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications. Following the news of her demise, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol, took to social media to mourn her loss and pay heartfelt tributes

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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