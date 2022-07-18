Sidhu Moose Wala's father breaks down while unveiling his statue: 'Can't bear to see son as statue at 28'

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh broke down while unveiling a 6.5 feet statue of his son in Mansa recently. Balkaur said that Sidhu's family is awaiting justice and added that it's unbearable to see Sidhu as a statue. Sidhu was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa on May 29. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala looks in his father's eyes in throwback pic)

Sidhu was killed a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. The singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the assembly elections.

Speaking with Times of India, Balkaur said, “I can't bear to see my son as a statue at 28. We wait for justice. The killers, whether sitting on foreign soil or here, should be punished. Why give security to someone who claims openly that he killed Moose Wala?" The statue has been erected at the place where Sidhu was cremated.

A few days after Sidhu's death, Balkaur had reacted to rumours on social media and also clarified on contesting elections. In a nearly minute-long clip on Instagram, he said in Punjabi, “I’m the father of Sidhu Moose Wala. I wanted to tell you a few things. I’m very sad about what I’m seeing on social media. There are different rumours that are going on, don't believe that. I lost my son recently. I have no intention of contesting any elections. Thank you for supporting me in these difficult times. I have a request for all of you. There is a prayer meeting on June 8, you come I will meet and answer your questions then. Currently, I am not in a state to talk much.” The clip was posted with a folding hands emoji.

Sidhu became popular with the masses with his songs and after his death, his last song, SYL (referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal) was released. The song on Punjab's water issue, talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an issue between Punjab and Haryana for quite a long time.

Composed by Sidhu, the music video was released by producer MXRCI on June 23 on YouTube. However, it was taken down a few days later from the platform. The song garnered over 27 million views on YouTube and got 3.3 million likes.

