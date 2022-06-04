Sidhu Moose Wala's father says 'no intention of contesting any elections': ‘I’m not in a state to talk much'. Watch

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father in a new video message said that he has ‘no intention of contesting any elections’. Taking to the Instagram account of his son, he shared a 55-second-long video. As the video started, he folded his hands for the viewers. (Also Read | ‘If Sidhu Moose Wala’s unreleased work gets leaked, we will take legal action’, Gippy Grewal warns music producers)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in Punjabi, he said, “I’m the father of Sidhu Moose Wala. I wanted to tell you a few things. I’m very sad about what I’m seeing on social media. There are different rumours that are going on, don't believe that. I lost my son recently. I have no intention of contesting any elections.”

He continued, “Thank you for supporting me in these difficult times. I have a request for all of you. There is a prayer meeting on June 8, you come I will meet and answer your questions then. Currently, I am not in a state to talk much.” The video was shared with a folding hands emoji.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "May waheguru give you strength ... All of SM's fans are with you." "Moosewala is still alive in our hearts," commented a person. "#Legend never die," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The late singer and Congress leader was shot dead on May 29 by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after Punjab Police curtailed his security cover. He was cremated on May 31 at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital at his residence where a huge crowd had gathered outside his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Sidhu's death, several Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media accounts to mourn his death. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan are among those who have expressed their shock. "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this," Varun wrote on Instagram Stories.

Expressing her disappointment over the shocking news, Sara took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of the 28-year-old singer. "RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on," she wrote alongside the image. Ranveer, too, dropped a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala and captioned it as, "Dil da ni mada." He added a broken heart emoji to it. "RIP Sidhu Moose Wala. Condolences to his family and all his fans. Om Shanti," Bhumi Pednekar posted on Instagram Story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu. "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, 'What song is that?' Through his revolutionary music, he will live on," she posted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.