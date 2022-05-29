Sidhu Moose Wala's five songs that launched him to superstardom: So High, Just Listen and more

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, began his singing career with a duet titled G Wagon. He also collaborated with Brown Boyz on several songs. The singer-rapper gained popularity with his track So High (2017). In 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which ranked 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala: Fans notice similarities between his final song The Last Ride and circumstances of his death)

The singer released a song titled The Last Ride on May 15. The song, which was shared on his official YouTube channel, has already close to 10 million views.

1) So High is one of the most loved songs of Sidhu Moose Wala. The song is almost four-minutes-long and became popular with the masses. The song has over 481 million views on YouTube.

2) Same beef is a part of an album of the same name, released in 2019. Composed by Byg Byrd, the song was sung by Bohemia and Sidhu. It has over 394 million views on YouTube.

3) Just Listen was written by Sidhu Moose Wala and released in January 2018. It has over 144 million views on YouTube.

4) Famous released in 2018 and is from the album PBX1. It was produced by Pyg Brd.

5) Badfella was released under T-series and was produced by Harj Nagra. On YouTube, the song has over 91 million views.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep in a village when he was attacked. Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

The singer had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, as was his real name, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday. He had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

